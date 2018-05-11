3 people rescued after kayaking incident on James River

Three people were rescued from the James River on Friday afternoon.
The three people were kayaking on the James River when they got stuck between the Manchester Bridge and Mayo Bridge.
No serious injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.More >>
The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.More >>
Three people were rescued from the James River on Friday afternoon in Richmond.More >>
Three people were rescued from the James River on Friday afternoon in Richmond.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
Calling all doughnut lovers - we found the perfect "job" for you ... just don't quit your day job.More >>
Calling all doughnut lovers - we found the perfect "job" for you ... just don't quit your day job.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."More >>
Alpharetta police said the officer used language and tactics that were "inappropriate, even inflammatory."More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
It took three trips to the hospital for her to be diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.More >>
It took three trips to the hospital for her to be diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.More >>
Police and emergency services responded to a shooting at a California high school Friday. One person was injured, and a suspect has been taken into custody.More >>
Police and emergency services responded to a shooting at a California high school Friday. One person was injured, and a suspect has been taken into custody.More >>
Since 2016 it’s been illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle in Virginia with a child under the age of 8.More >>
Since 2016 it’s been illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle in Virginia with a child under the age of 8.More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
An Oakland City Council member stressed that "when we call police, it is for emergency purposes."More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>