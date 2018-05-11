3 people rescued after kayaking incident on James River - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

3 people rescued after kayaking incident on James River

Three people were rescued from the James River on Friday afternoon.

The three people were kayaking on the James River when they got stuck between the Manchester Bridge and Mayo Bridge. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

