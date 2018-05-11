The Latest: Trump says drug ads should reveal costs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Trump says drug ads should reveal costs

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Friday, July 8, 2016 file photo, a prescription is filled at a pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, May 11 2018, Trump is scheduled to give his first speech on how his administration will seek to l... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Friday, July 8, 2016 file photo, a prescription is filled at a pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, May 11 2018, Trump is scheduled to give his first speech on how his administration will seek to l...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's plan to reduce drug prices (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump and his health secretary are laying out new proposals designed to reduce drug prices, including a requirement that drugmakers disclose the cost of their medicines in television advertisements.

The idea is one of many old and new proposals outlined in a White House blueprint unveiled in a long-awaited speech by the president. Under the plan, Health Secretary Alex Azar said the Food and Drug Administration would immediately examine requiring pricing information in pharmaceutical ads. Other proposals include speeding the process of switching prescription drugs to over-the-counter medicines.

The plan also would give private health insurers that run Medicare plans more negotiating power with drugmakers. But administration officials offered few specifics on how that would work.

___

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is launching what he says will be the "most sweeping action in history to lower the price of prescription drugs for the American people."

Trump is outlining his administration's long-awaited plan in a Rose Garden speech.

He says the plan will lead to tougher negotiations, more competition and much lower prices at the pharmacy counter and will begin to take effect soon.

The plan, however, is expected to mostly spare the pharmaceutical industry he previously accused of "getting away with murder."

It will instead focus on increasing private competition to lower pharmacy costs for consumers.

___

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to unveil his long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices.

The strategy will be outlined in a speech Friday. It comes after more than a year of promises to tackle pharmacy costs that are squeezing millions of Americans.

The administration is not expected to act on a key Trump campaign pledge to use the massive buying power of the federal government's Medicare program to directly negotiate lower drug prices for seniors.

Instead, administration officials are previewing a raft of old and new ideas to increase competition and improve transparency in the notoriously complex drug pricing system with the ultimate aim of wringing more savings for consumers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    R. Kelly set to perform in North Carolina despite protests

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:51:35 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:25:20 GMT
    (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>
    The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.More >>

  • Liam, Emma lead top baby names in US for 2017

    Liam, Emma lead top baby names in US for 2017

    Friday, May 11 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-05-11 13:21:35 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:23:40 GMT
    The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year. (Source: Pixabay)The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year. (Source: Pixabay)

    Emma and Liam were the most frequently chosen baby names for 2017.

    More >>

    Emma and Liam were the most frequently chosen baby names for 2017.

    More >>

  • Fox says guest who criticized McCain won't be back

    Fox says guest who criticized McCain won't be back

    Friday, May 11 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-05-11 14:31:56 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:23:20 GMT
    Fox News says a retired Air Force general who referred to Sen. John McCain as 'songbird John' for allegedly giving information to the North Vietnamese while being tortured won't be allowed back.More >>
    Fox News says a retired Air Force general who referred to Sen. John McCain as 'songbird John' for allegedly giving information to the North Vietnamese while being tortured won't be allowed back.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly