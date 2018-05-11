Lead found in drinking fountains at 6 Hanover schools - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lead found in drinking fountains at 6 Hanover schools

Nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016. (Source: NBC12) Nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016. (Source: NBC12)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Hanover County Public Schools says recent testing shows lead in drinking fountains at six schools. 

Hanover Schools' spokesperson says the district tested hundreds of high priority water sources in 16 schools - 96 percent of the samples were fine. The testing mainly involved water fountains.

While 96 percent of the samples were fine, 13 water fountains at six schools - Beaverdam Elementary, Henry Clay Elementary, Rural Point Elementary, South Anna Elementary, Battlefield Park Elementary and Patrick Henry High School - all had levels of lead that require action.

Hanover moved quickly and took the 13 fountains out of service. They are being permanently removed and will be replaced as needed.

Children are most susceptible to lead poisoning, but Dr. Ruddy Rose, the director of the Virginia Poison Center says parents shouldn't be alarmed.

"Just because there's that amount of lead in the water and you consumed some it doesn't mean that you're going to get lead poisoned. That’s important to point out," said Rose.

He adds that exposure to lead over time is what causes problems for young children.

Richmond Public Schools has not yet shared results for its testing of lead after NBC12's report in April

It was scheduled to earlier this week, but the discussion was delayed because the report wasn't ready.

