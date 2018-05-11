Best job ever? Entenmann's looks for 'Chief Donut Officer'

You could win a year supply of donuts in the promotion. (Source: Entenmann's)

Calling all doughnut lovers - we found the perfect "job" for you ... just don't quit your day job.

Entenmann's is looking for a "Chief Donut Officer," "the sweetest honorary title ever," the company said.

The winner gets $5,000, Entenmann's-branded gear and a year supply of doughnuts.

You can enter through June 30 at www.chiefdonutofficer.com.

Four other people will win $1,000 and a year-supply of donuts.

