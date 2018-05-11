Power outage impacts 3 schools in Henrico

Three schools in Henrico County are experiencing a power outage on Friday afternoon.

Varina High School, Rolfe Middle School and Baker Elementary School are impacted due to an issue with a power line on Messer Road.

"Students are safe, instruction is continuing, and schools are making alternate arrangements to feed students during lunch," Henrico Public Schools officials said.

Dismissal time has not been impacted by the outage.

