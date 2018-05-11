Woman offers reward for lost parrot

A Petersburg woman is offering a reward if someone finds her parrot, which flew away around lunchtime Monday.

Nicole Dickerson says her parrot accidentally got out at of her house near Wilton Road and Dover Lane.

Her parrot is the size of a cockatiel and has a violet blue body with very long tail feathers. It has a red beak with black on sides.

Dickerson says the bird may respond to "Cody" and "Peekaboo."

She said the last time she saw the bird it was flying north toward Colonial Heights.

If you've seen her parrot, give Dickerson a call at 804-926-3087 or email nickisdogs@yahoo.com.

