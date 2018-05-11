Construction to begin on new library in Henrico

Rendering of the Fairfield Library (Source: Henrico Board of Supervisors)

Henrico County will begin construction on the new Fairfield Library this month. The new location is across the street from the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on Laburnum.

"It can't happen soon enough," Mike Hatchett, a 28-year employee said.

The new space will nearly double the size of the current one that's just up the street, also on Laburnum. This new location will be 40,000 square feet. The current one is only 24,000.

The 16,000 square-foot upgrade will include more study rooms, computers and an area for parents to keep an eye on kids of all ages.

“…even a fireplace!” Hatchett explained. “I know it's going to be fantastic.”

Hatchett says the move is bittersweet.

“I have a lot of fond memories associated with this building,” Hatchett said.

He says the upgrade is necessary, because this current library is filled with people from open to close - all anxiously anticipating the move.

“Are you open yet? When do they open,” Hatchett says visitors always ask.

Henrico Public Libraries representatives say the planning process prioritized the community's input.

“It was nice, I think, for some people to see their ideas be shared with architects in our meeting room here to being in the architectural plans,” said Patty Conway.

Conway works for the county’s libraries. She, too, is thrilled about the incoming space.

Hatchett says the old library will likely be repurposed.

The new one will be dubbed part of the “Laburnum gateway” - a row of resources popping up on the popular street.

“We like to think we're connecting people to information in libraries," Conway said.

The new Fairfield Library is expected to open Oct. 6, 2019.

