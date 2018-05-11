California school shooting suspect in custody, 1 injured

Police and emergency services responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun at a California high school Friday. (Source: Nelson Melendez/CNN)

PALMDALE, CA (RNN) - Police and emergency services responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun at a high school Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Twitter that it dispatched deputies to Highland High School, and one person had been taken into custody. NBC Los Angeles reported one person had been injured.

Los Angeles Times said one person transported themselves to a hospital, with no word on the extent of the injury, according to a county fire official.

Sheriff's deputies also investigating at nearby Manzanita Elementary for a report of gunshots, but they reported the school is clear and have found no evidence of shots fired or injuries.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

