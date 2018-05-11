California school shooting suspect in custody, 1 injured - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

California school shooting suspect in custody, 1 injured

Police and emergency services responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun at a California high school Friday. (Source: Nelson Melendez/CNN) Police and emergency services responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun at a California high school Friday. (Source: Nelson Melendez/CNN)

PALMDALE, CA (RNN) - One person was shot in the arm and is in stable condition after a shooting at Highland High School Friday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that a "male Hispanic juvenile" had been taken into custody. A firearm was recovered.

Deputies cleared the school, but an active investigation is ongoing.

"Bulldogs, at this time, there is no threat to Highland High School," the principal's Twitter account said.  "The campus remains on lock down as we work with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students."

Sheriff's deputies also investigating at nearby Manzanita Elementary for a report of gunshots, but they reported the school is clear and have found no evidence of shots fired or injuries.

