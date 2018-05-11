Pay up, Megan: Penguins loss results in chicken soup bath

For two straight years, the Pittsburgh Penguins had ousted the Washington Capitals from the NHL playoffs. But in year three, the Capitals came through.

That was bad news for meteorologist Megan Wise, a Penguins fan, who may have been a little too cocky when she agreed to a friendly wager over the series with On Your Side reporter and Capitals fan Rachel DePompa.

With the help of Fox Sports 910 radio host Wes McElroy, the stakes were set. Penguins vs. Capitals became chicken soup vs. tomato sauce.

The loser would get the corresponding concoction dumped on their heads.

Megan took on the chicken soup, and survived.

Watch the video here:

