Car backs into school bus in Dinwiddie

A Dinwiddie school bus was involved in a minor accident Friday morning.

A car backed into the bus while it was stopped on Woodstream Lane about 7:50 a.m.

There were eight Sutherland Elementary School students on board at the time. No one was injured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

