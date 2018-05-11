Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. Schultz says the company will now allow people to use bathrooms at its coffee shops...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they've bought anything following the arrest last month of two African American men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia.

Chairman Howard Schultz says he doesn't want the company to become a public bathroom, but feels employees can make the "right decision a hundred percent of the time," if that choice is removed at the store level.

One of the men arrested on April 12 was denied use of a bathroom before sitting down to await a business meeting. He and his business partner were arrested minutes later.

Schultz, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said Starbucks had a "loose policy" on bathroom use, The Washington, The Seattle Times, and other media outlets reported.

