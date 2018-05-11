Money stolen from Chesterfield consignment shop - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Money stolen from Chesterfield consignment shop

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Money was stolen from a store in Chesterfield early Friday morning.

Officers responded to 2724 Tinsley Drive where someone had broken into Goodstuff Consignments about 2 a.m.

The burglar had already left the area by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0600.

