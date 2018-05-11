Money stolen from Chesterfield consignment shop

The burglar had already left the area by the time police arrived. (Source: @SgtCutshaw/Twitter)

Money was stolen from a store in Chesterfield early Friday morning.

Officers responded to 2724 Tinsley Drive where someone had broken into Goodstuff Consignments about 2 a.m.

The burglar had already left the area by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0600.

Chesterfield officers responded to an alarm call at 2724 Tinsley Drive just before 2:00 am and discovered a burglary had occurred. Suspect made entry, stole cash and fled before officers arrived. Call 748-0600 with info. @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/beT8w1pCw3 — Sgt C. B. Cutshaw (@SgtCutshaw) May 11, 2018

