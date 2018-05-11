Police arrest 2 in north Richmond murder

Police say a "young man" is being treated for life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

One person is dead and two people are in jail after a shooting on Alvis Avenue.

On May 11, police responded to Alvis Avenue near Brookland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim - 22-year-old Russell J. Long of Richmond - was found shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Richmond Police and U.S. Marshals tracked down two suspects: 17-year-old Octavis Green and 20-year-old Nicholas Thomas.

Green is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x2), and robbery. Thomas is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

