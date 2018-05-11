1 injured in early morning shooting on Alvis Avenue

Police say a "young man" is being treated for life-threatening injuries. (Source: NBC12)

One person is in the hospital following a shooting on Alvis Avenue early Friday morning.

Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times. Police described the victim as a “young man.”

Neighbors reported hearing about a dozen gunshots in the area.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any suspects, and have have said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12