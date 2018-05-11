Adams' RBI single in 11th gives Nationals 2-1 win at Arizona

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon throws to first base but is unable to get Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta out during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Phoenix.

By BOB BAUM

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - Matt Adams singled in a run in the 11th inning and the Washington Nationals opened a four-game series in Arizona with a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Trea Turner opened the 11th with a single off Fernando Salas (3-4) and Anthony Rendon walked. Left-hander Andrew Chafin relieved Salas and, with the shift on, Adams singled through the shortstop's normal position to give Washington its first lead of the night.

Brandon Kintzler (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win. Sean Doolittle threw a perfect 11th for his seventh save in as many tries.

A balk by the Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley brought in the tying run in the eighth inning.

With Arizona up 1-0, Michael A. Taylor doubled off Zack Greinke and ended what had been an outstanding night for the Diamondbacks starter. Bradley relieved Greinke and Wilmer Difo put down a bunt to move the runner to third. Bradley was called for a balk that brought Taylor home to tie it at 1.

Greinke, who singled in the Diamondbacks' only run, and Washington's Tanner Roark had been in command most of the night.

No runner for either team made it to the second base until the fifth, when Arizona's Ketel Marte led off with a single and took second on Nick Ahmed's groundout. Jeff Mathis popped out for the second out, but Greinke singled sharply to left to bring Marte home and put Arizonan up 1-0.

Greinke retired 16 in a row before Steven Souza Jr. couldn't quite hang on with a diving attempt on Howie Kendrick's two-out double to right, putting a Nationals player on second for the first time all night. But Pedro Severino popped out on Greinke's 70 mph curveball to end the inning.

Greinke went seven innings plus one batter, allowing one run and four hits, striking out six with no walks. Roark went seven innings, giving up a run and four hits with four strikeouts without a walk.

Severino doubled down the left-field line off Brad Boxberger with two outs in the ninth, but was stranded when Taylor grounded out sharply to shortstop.

Arizona's Jarod Dyson reached on a one-out, pinch-hit single in the 10th and was thrown out trying to steal second. Brandon Kintzler walked David Peralta and Daniel Descalso lashed a double down the right-field line to put runners at second and third for Paul Goldschmidt. But Goldschmidt, mired in a 2-for-34 slump, grounded out to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: CF Adam Eaton underwent exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle and the procedure uncovered a slight tear. There is no timetable for his return. ... C Matt Wieters left with an apparent leg injury after running out a single in the second.

Diamondbacks: RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to throw three innings in a simulated game Friday. ... RHP Brandon Shipley (right elbow inflammation) has started his throwing program after getting a cortisone shot last week. ... 3B Jake Lamb (sprained left AC joint) took groundballs and participated in batting practice in the cage. ... LHP Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) did dry throwing and core conditioning and, manager Torey Lovullo said Ray "is feeling great." No word when Ray will start throwing for real.

UP NEXT

RHP Max Scherzer (6-1, 1.74 ERA), who leads the majors in victories, goes for No. 7 when the Nationals face the Diamondbacks in the second game of the four-game series. Matt Koch (2-0, 1.23) goes for Arizona. Koch already has defeated Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander this season.

