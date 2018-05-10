Son reunites with mom after 2-year deployment in time for Mother's Day

A special surprise just in time for Mother's Day - what started out as a "date night" for a Glen Allen couple turned into a special moment for mom, reunited with her son.

"I wanted to do something special for my wife," said Paul Alexander.

A night out at a Henrico O'Charley's seemed like a simple gesture from Paul Alexander to kick Mother's Day off early for his wife Traci, but Thursday's special wasn't something that Traci would find on her menu.

When asked what's the one thing she wanted most for Mother's Day, she said, "Other than having my car detailed...is to have my son come home."

It was surprise that would blindside her.

"When she said she would have to sit down because she was going to faint...that was probably true," said Paul Alexander.

Paul got the call a week ago that his son Aaron was coming home for the first time after a two-year deployment in Bahrain.

"She talks about missing him every day," said Paul Alexander.

"I haven't seen him or touched him since then," said Traci Alexander. "That is the thing that I would like to have the most, that would mean the most to me."

Because of his duty overseas, It was a reunion that even Aaron was doubtful would happen.

"I've tried to come home a couple of times before this and then always something comes up," said Aaron Alexander. "I finally got to Richmond International, and that's when it really hit me."

Now, they'll celebrate the special bond that only a mother and son could share just in time for Mother's Day.

"Take it minute by minute, and savor every single minute," said Traci Alexander.

Aaron serves in the Navy and will be home for 15 days. He also plans to spend time with his older brother, sister and niece.

