Mail carriers will pick up donations for 'Stamp out Hunger' food drive

Mail carriers and Food Lion are teaming up to jump start this year's "Stamp out Hunger" food drive. (Source: NBC12)

Food Lion has announced that it is donating 23,000 meals as a way to jump start the annual "Stamp out Hunger" food drive.

The event is happening this Saturday. All you have to do is fill bags with nonperishable food donations and leave the food near your mailbox by 9 a.m.

Your mail carrier will collect the food for FeedMore.

"This is one of the biggest food drives in America," said Thelma Hunt with the National Association of Letter Carriers. "All letter carriers all over the United States - even Puerto Rico and Guam - are picking up food on that day."

Don't feel bad if you forget - Food Lion is going to have a specially-marked basket at the entrance for each store, so you can drop off any food donations.

Food Lion will donate those to FeedMore as well.

