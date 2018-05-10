Bon Secours honors founders of Richmond Community Hospital with 'Legacy Wall'

Bon Secours commissioned a local artist to paint what they call a "Legacy Wall" - honoring 21 African American founders of the Richmond Community Hospital.

NBC12 got a sneak peek at a few of the portraits outside of the Sarah Garland Jones Center on Nine Mile Road.

Bon Secours says the Community Hospital dates back to the early 1900s and is credited with descending from the first African American patient care facility in the state of Virginia.

"There's a rich legacy that we have to continue to share and tell young people," said Albert Walker, director of Healthy Communities for Bon Secours. When we think about the young people who walk past this hospital every day. Even growing up walking through the neighborhood, I never knew that Dr. Charles Sutton, who was my grandmother's doctor -- helped to contribute to build this hospital here."

The founding physicians are being honored because they ensured Richmond Community Hospital stayed open through investments and hard work, as other African American hospitals across the nation were closing because of financial problems.

