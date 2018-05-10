Bon Secours honors founders of Richmond Community Hospital with 'Legacy Wall'

Food Lion has announced that it is donating 23,000 meals as a way to jump start the annual "Stamp out Hunger" food drive.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Bon Secours commissioned a local artist to paint what they call a "Legacy Wall" - honoring 21 African American founders of the Richmond Community Hospital.More >>
Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
Carnival cruise lines has announced that a ship which will soon call Charleston home will make a call in Cuba.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
