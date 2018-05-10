QB Blake Bortles, Jaguars teammates thwart suspected thief - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

QB Blake Bortles, Jaguars teammates thwart suspected thief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was picked without being on the field.

Bortles had his wallet stolen from his pickup truck Wednesday night in a bizarre robbery at teammate Brandon Linder's home.

Joseph Arthur Horton, 18, was charged with auto theft, auto burglary and trespassing, according to Duval County jail records.

Jaguars guard Chris Reed told police he was walking up Linder's driveway for a gathering when he saw someone inside Bortles' truck, according to the arrest report. Reed said he didn't think anything of it and went inside. Surveillance video from Linder's home showed someone getting inside Bortles' truck and removing the quarterback's wallet that was later found in the driveway. Bortles told police nothing appeared to have been taken.

Surveillance video showed Horton sitting behind the wheel of the truck, starting it and moving it back and forth. But since there were numerous cars in the driveway, the truck could not be driven away. Horton got out and looked around before walking into the house.

A few minutes later, Linder asked him who he was, the report said. The man answered "Joe" and walked upstairs. Due to the large number of people in the house, Linder said he didn't think anything was suspicious. A short time later, Linder found Horton upstairs, and when no one knew who he was, he called police.

Bortles, Linder and Reed stayed with Horton until officers arrived, the report said.

