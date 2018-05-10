Nationals' Adam Eaton has ankle surgery, no return timetable

PHOENIX (AP) - Washington Nationals center fielder Adam Eaton had surgery on his troublesome left ankle Thursday with no timetable given for his return.
The arthroscopic surgery was performed in Green Bay by the Packers' orthopedist, Dr. Robert Anderson, an expert in the field of ankle injuries. Anderson was the third doctor Eaton visited.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says no injury was apparent from MRIs, prompting Anderson to do an exploratory operation. Rizzo says Anderson found and repaired "a little tear" known as a chondral flap that was irritating the ankle every time Eaton moved.
Rizzo says the injury is believed to have happened when Eaton slid hard into home plate earlier this year.
Eaton has been on the disabled list with what was listed as a bone bruises since April 9. He is expected back this season.
