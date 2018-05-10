Source: Branch falls, kills man while he was hiking at park - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Source: Branch falls, kills man while he was hiking at park

A falling branch killed a man near Pump House Park, according to a source. (Source: NBC12) A falling branch killed a man near Pump House Park, according to a source. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man has died while he was hiking near the river at Pump House Park, after a branch fell and struck him in the head, according to a source.

Family members are on the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly