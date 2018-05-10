Family, friends mourn Chesterfield Co. teens killed by train

Family and friends are grieving after two Chesterfield County teens were killed Wednesday when they were struck by an Amtrak train.More >>
Family and friends are grieving after two Chesterfield County teens were killed Wednesday when they were struck by an Amtrak train.More >>
Matthew McDaniel's father says it hurts every day to think about his son and the life he wishes he could have had.More >>
Matthew McDaniel's father says it hurts every day to think about his son and the life he wishes he could have had.More >>
Richmond and Henrico fire departments, along with members of VCU Fire Safety, teamed up Thursday to demonstrate the effectiveness of indoor sprinklers if a fire were to break out in your home.More >>
Richmond and Henrico fire departments, along with members of VCU Fire Safety, teamed up Thursday to demonstrate the effectiveness of indoor sprinklers if a fire were to break out in your home.More >>
A line of severe thunderstorms crossed Central Virginia on Thursday, bringing high winds and even hail to some areas. We asked our viewers to send us their videos of the hail.More >>
A line of severe thunderstorms crossed Central Virginia on Thursday, bringing high winds and even hail to some areas. We asked our viewers to send us their videos of the hail.More >>
While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels.More >>
While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
The suspect, Shaun French, was already a wanted man for his alleged sexual abuse of the underage girl.More >>
The suspect, Shaun French, was already a wanted man for his alleged sexual abuse of the underage girl.More >>
The announcement comes weeks after Trump accepted Kim's invitation for a meeting, and hours after 3 Americans were freed from North Korea.More >>
The announcement comes weeks after Trump accepted Kim's invitation for a meeting, and hours after 3 Americans were freed from North Korea.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
People weren't the only ones taken aback by a monster alligator walking across a Lowcountry golf course.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>