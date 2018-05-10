Family, friends mourn Chesterfield Co. teens killed by train

The train was traveling from Georgia to New York when it struck and killed 13-year-old Presley A. Trent and 18-year-old Samuel W. Rivas. (Source: Trent Family and Maddie Leonard)

Family and friends are grieving after two Chesterfield County teens were killed Wednesday when they were struck by an Amtrak train.

The accident happened at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday near the Chester Village apartment and business complex. No one on the train suffered injuries.

The train was traveling from Georgia to New York when it struck and killed 13-year-old Presley A. Trent and 18-year-old Samuel W. Rivas.

BREAKING: @CCPDVa say the two pedestrians, Presley A. Trent, 13, and Samuel W. Rivas, 18, died on the train tracks in Chester yesterday afternoon. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 10, 2018

“To know that someone you knew is not coming back... it just sucks," said Maddie Leonard, a junior at Clover Hill High School.

Leonard said she had a class with Samuel Rivas, 18, of Midlothian, who went by Sammy.

According to administrators at Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Rivas was a senior at Clover Hill High School, but had attended Thomas Dale in grades 9-11.

Friends said Sammy was expected to graduate June 6.

Clover Hill High School Principal Debbie Marks released a statement Thursday stating:

“Students at our school were talking about Samuel's death this morning in classes that he was enrolled with our counselors and fellow classmates. Students were provided the opportunity to go to the library to meet with our student support services team if they needed to talk about their feelings. As needed, students were allowed to contact their parents. In the coming days we expect questions concerning his death. School counselors will continue to be available to talk with students who need support and if needed provide materials to assist parents with discussing grief and other reactions that children may have at a time like this.”

“People were crying and hugging each other," said Sammy Can, who attends Clover Hill.

"I saw one of my friends crying and I found it was Sammy,” Leonard said. “I was like oh wow."

According to the Thomas Dale administrator Rivas was very involved with JROTC. Family and friends describe him as a wonderful person.

"He always stood up for other people,” Leonard said. “There was a girl who was getting bullied the other day and he said ‘dude leave her alone.’ He was just such a great person."

The other teen killed was Presley Trent, 13, of Chester.

Chesterfield County Public Schools said Trent was a seventh grader at Elizabeth Davis Middle School.

Administrators at Elizabeth Davis Middle School said:

“[Presley] loved school and had a positive impact on many here and in the Chester community. Students at our school were talking about Presley’s death this morning. Teachers in each classroom acknowledged the passing, and students were provided the opportunity to go to the library to meet with our student support services team if they needed to talk about their feelings.”

Trent’s family sent a statement saying, “She was lively and full of life. She loved long boarding, softball and just being outside. She loved her family and friends."

"I feel for her family and I want to send my condolences to everyone," Leonard said.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide each year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12