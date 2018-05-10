Man arrested for smuggling heroin into jail

While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels.More >>
While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.More >>
A man is being held without bond after attempting to smuggle heroin and Suboxone into Chesterfield County Jail.More >>
A man is being held without bond after attempting to smuggle heroin and Suboxone into Chesterfield County Jail.More >>
Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.More >>
Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
The suspect, Shaun French, was already a wanted man for his alleged sexual abuse of the underage girl.More >>
The suspect, Shaun French, was already a wanted man for his alleged sexual abuse of the underage girl.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who...More >>
A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>