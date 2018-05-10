Man arrested for smuggling heroin into jail

A man is being held without bond after attempting to smuggle heroin and Suboxone into Chesterfield County Jail.

Tyree Davis, Sr., 40, was first arrested on Wednesday on misdemeanor assault and vandalism charges. The drugs were apparently found during the booking procedure.

On Friday, Davis was charged with multiple felonies including "Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance," which carries a maximum 40-year sentence and a $500,000 fine.

He is currently being held without bond in Chesterfield County Jail. He's due to appear in court July 10.

