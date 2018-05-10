Second infant left in hot SUV has died

Three people who were kayaking on the James River got stuck, and another man was pulled under while trying to save his dog.More >>
Two Maryland men are heading to prison for the next 26 years after they were convicted for sex trafficking three minors throughout the East Coast.More >>
The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors approved a budget that includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees of 6.4 percent for in-state undergraduate students.More >>
Police responded to Alvis Avenue near Broodland Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. where the victim was found shot several times.More >>
Richmond and Henrico fire departments, along with members of VCU Fire Safety, teamed up Thursday to demonstrate the effectiveness of indoor sprinklers if a fire were to break out in your home.More >>
