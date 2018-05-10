Second infant left in hot car has died

One infant is dead and another is in critical condition at the hospital. (Source: NBC12)

Two infants left in a hot vehicle have both died, according to Chesterfield police.

The two babies, both about 5 months old were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon. One child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, and the other died several hours later have been transported to Chippenham Medical Center - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane at the Bellwood Maisonettes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and found the infants unconscious.

Police are investigating, and they ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12