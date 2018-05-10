1 infant dead, 1 critical at hospital after being left in hot car

Two infants are in the hospital after they were left in a hot car. (Source: NBC12)

Two infants left in a hot car have been transported to a hospital - one has died, and the other is in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane at the Bellwood Maisonettes around 2:30 p.m. and found the infants unconscious. This is near Jefferson Davis Highway, south of Chippenham Parkway.

The two children, both six months old, were taken to Chippenham Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating, and they ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

