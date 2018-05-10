Court: Skechers shoe nearly identical to Adidas icon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Court: Skechers shoe nearly identical to Adidas icon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A U.S. appeals court says a shoe made by American footwear giant Skechers is nearly identical to an iconic Adidas shoe and would likely confuse consumers about the manufacturers.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling blocking Skechers from selling its Onix shoe.

Adidas argued in a lawsuit that the Onix was a rip-off of its Stan Smith tennis shoe.

The 9th Circuit judges said the shoes had only minor differences, and there was evidence that Skechers intended to confuse consumers.

A spokeswoman for Skechers, Jennifer Clay, said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

The 9th Circuit allowed Skechers to sell its Cross Court shoe, saying Germany-based Adidas failed to show irreparable harm from the sale of that footwear.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

