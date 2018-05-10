How to spot phony Amazon reviews

The last time you bought something new on Amazon, odds are, you checked customer reviews to make sure they were happy with it. But what if those buyers never actually used that item, or got paid to use it?More >>
The last time you bought something new on Amazon, odds are, you checked customer reviews to make sure they were happy with it. But what if those buyers never actually used that item, or got paid to use it?More >>
Robert Lightner purchased a $9,000 hot tub from Spa Blowout and instantly regretted it - within hours, he tried to cancel the purchase, but Spa Blowout said they were keeping the entire $9,000 for a restocking fee.More >>
Robert Lightner purchased a $9,000 hot tub from Spa Blowout and instantly regretted it - within hours, he tried to cancel the purchase, but Spa Blowout said they were keeping the entire $9,000 for a restocking fee.More >>
Hanover County Public Schools says recent testing shows lead in drinking fountains at six schools.More >>
Hanover County Public Schools says recent testing shows lead in drinking fountains at six schools.More >>
An elderly Richmond woman is making a plea for help. 12 On Your Side got word of Mozelle Minor's situation. She's in a dispute with the city about a tree she says is overgrown and dangerous.More >>
An elderly Richmond woman is making a plea for help. 12 On Your Side got word of Mozelle Minor's situation. She's in a dispute with the city about a tree she says is overgrown and dangerous.More >>
It's not an opioid, but of all the drugs on Virginia's watch list, it is the most prescribed. Gabapentin - known as "Johnny's" on the street - is often used to treat seizures and nerve pain.More >>
It's not an opioid, but of all the drugs on Virginia's watch list, it is the most prescribed. Gabapentin - known as "Johnny's" on the street - is often used to treat seizures and nerve pain.More >>