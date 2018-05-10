How to spot phony Amazon reviews - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

How to spot phony Amazon reviews

Amazon is purging shoppers who post fake reviews. (Source: Amazon) Amazon is purging shoppers who post fake reviews. (Source: Amazon)
(WWBT) -

The last time you bought something new on Amazon, odds are, you checked customer reviews to make sure they were happy with it.

What if those buyers never actually used that item, or got paid to use it?

Research shows phony reviews and paid reviews are still a problem on Amazon. The Washington Post analyzed customer reviews for popular products, like Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and found many of them appear to violate Amazon's ban on paid reviews.

Many of those reviews had identical language and descriptions, as if that wording had been cut and pasted.

The Post says many of those phony reviews get their start on Facebook, where sellers look for shoppers in groups like Amazon Review Club, to give positive reviews in exchange for money or gifts.

Amazon says it purges shoppers who break the rules, and Facebook has started deleting groups that match sellers and potential reviewers.

In the meantime, here are some signs you're reading a phony review:

  • Every single review of that product is five-star and glowing
  • Rapid-fire reviews, all made within a matter of hours of each other
  • Language that sounds like it was lifted right from a sales brochure

Make sure to look for that "verified purchase" label that Amazon adds, too.

If you still are not sure, check out facespot.com and reviewmeta.com.

These websites will help you filter out the phony reviews, using different databases and algorithms. Copy the URL of the Amazon product and paste it in the search bar - the website will then check the reviews for phonies.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • 12 On Your Side12 On Your SideMore>>

  • How to spot phony Amazon reviews

    How to spot phony Amazon reviews

    Monday, May 14 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-14 21:03:17 GMT
    Amazon is purging shoppers who post fake reviews. (Source: Amazon)Amazon is purging shoppers who post fake reviews. (Source: Amazon)
    Amazon is purging shoppers who post fake reviews. (Source: Amazon)Amazon is purging shoppers who post fake reviews. (Source: Amazon)

    The last time you bought something new on Amazon, odds are, you checked customer reviews to make sure they were happy with it. But what if those buyers never actually used that item, or got paid to use it?

    More >>

    The last time you bought something new on Amazon, odds are, you checked customer reviews to make sure they were happy with it. But what if those buyers never actually used that item, or got paid to use it?

    More >>

  • Man seeks refund for $9K hot tub he did not get

    Man seeks refund for $9K hot tub he did not get

    Friday, May 11 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-11 20:51:15 GMT
    Spa Blowout said they would charge a restocking fee of the full price: $9,104 (Source: NBC12)Spa Blowout said they would charge a restocking fee of the full price: $9,104 (Source: NBC12)

    Robert Lightner purchased a $9,000 hot tub from Spa Blowout and instantly regretted it - within hours, he tried to cancel the purchase, but Spa Blowout said they were keeping the entire $9,000 for a restocking fee.

    More >>

    Robert Lightner purchased a $9,000 hot tub from Spa Blowout and instantly regretted it - within hours, he tried to cancel the purchase, but Spa Blowout said they were keeping the entire $9,000 for a restocking fee.

    More >>

  • Lead found in drinking fountains at 6 Hanover schools

    Lead found in drinking fountains at 6 Hanover schools

    Friday, May 11 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:41:50 GMT
    Nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016. (Source: NBC12)Nearly 800 children under the age of 6 were diagnosed with lead poisoning in 2016. (Source: NBC12)

    Hanover County Public Schools says recent testing shows lead in drinking fountains at six schools.

    More >>

    Hanover County Public Schools says recent testing shows lead in drinking fountains at six schools.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly