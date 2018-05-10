Museum to display mummified monkey found in air duct - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Museum to display mummified monkey found in air duct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A mummified monkey that was found in the air ducts of a former department store in downtown Minneapolis last month is going on display.

The Star Tribune reports that the Science Museum of Minnesota plans to display the monkey in its St. Paul lobby, which requires no admission fee.

The remains were discovered last month in the air ducts of what used to be the flagship store for the Dayton's department store chain, which was owned by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's family.

Dayton recalled working at the store in the 1960s when one of the floors was transformed into a rainforest display, complete with live monkeys and birds. He said one monkey got loose and scurried into an air duct. It was not seen again.

