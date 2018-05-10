RESTAURANT REPORT: Multiple violations, fridges not working properly

Two restaurants had high numbers of violations - both including fridges that weren't keeping food cold enough, according to their last health inspection reports.More >>
Two restaurants had high numbers of violations - both including fridges that weren't keeping food cold enough, according to their last health inspection reports.More >>
Inspection reports show a breakfast place had some roaches and a take-out restaurant had cleaning issues.More >>
Inspection reports show a breakfast place had some roaches and a take-out restaurant had cleaning issues.More >>
The Health Department reported finding food temperature violations and employees touching raw meat, then ready-to-eat foods, in two local restaurants.More >>
The Health Department reported finding food temperature violations and employees touching raw meat, then ready-to-eat foods, in two local restaurants.More >>
Food temperature violations and cleaning issues - that's what inspectors reported finding at some local restaurants in this Restaurant Report.More >>
Food temperature violations and cleaning issues - that's what inspectors reported finding at some local restaurants in this Restaurant Report.More >>
A steak house and a fast food restaurant were written up for employees not washing their hands before touching food and for dishes still having food residue on them after they were cleaned.More >>
A steak house and a fast food restaurant were written up for employees not washing their hands before touching food and for dishes still having food residue on them after they were cleaned.More >>