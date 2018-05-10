Dustin Johnson shares early lead at Players

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Alex Noren, of Sweden, right, and his caddie, Lee Warne, wait their turn on the 18 fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is using a new technique for his putting and he likes the results.

Johnson opened with six birdies on the back nine and wound up with a 6-under 66 to share the early lead with Webb Simpson and Alex Noren at The Players Championship. Conditions were perfect for the final time The Players is held in May, with only a moderate breeze and warm sunshine.

Nearly two dozen players shot in the 60s.

Johnson has been frustrated by his putting all year, and he decided to try "AimPoint," a method some players use to help them read the greens. It worked on Thursday for the world's No. 1 player. Half of the putts he made were from the range he had been missing.

