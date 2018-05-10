Dustin Johnson shares early lead at Players - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dustin Johnson shares early lead at Players

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Dustin Johnson hits from the 11th tee during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Dustin Johnson hits from the 11th tee during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a birdie putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a birdie putt on the eighth green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/John Raoux). Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, hits from eight fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux). Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, hits from eight fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Alex Noren, of Sweden, right, and his caddie, Lee Warne, wait their turn on the 18 fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Alex Noren, of Sweden, right, and his caddie, Lee Warne, wait their turn on the 18 fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Keith Mitchell acknowledges the gallery as he approaches the 17th green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Keith Mitchell acknowledges the gallery as he approaches the 17th green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is using a new technique for his putting and he likes the results.

Johnson opened with six birdies on the back nine and wound up with a 6-under 66 to share the early lead with Webb Simpson and Alex Noren at The Players Championship. Conditions were perfect for the final time The Players is held in May, with only a moderate breeze and warm sunshine.

Nearly two dozen players shot in the 60s.

Johnson has been frustrated by his putting all year, and he decided to try "AimPoint," a method some players use to help them read the greens. It worked on Thursday for the world's No. 1 player. Half of the putts he made were from the range he had been missing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • UK teen accused of plotting grenade attack on British Museum

    UK teen accused of plotting grenade attack on British Museum

    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:11:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:52:49 GMT
    A London teenager is on trial for allegedly plotting a grenade attack on the British Museum after failing in her ambition of becoming a jihadi bride in Syria.More >>
    A London teenager is on trial for allegedly plotting a grenade attack on the British Museum after failing in her ambition of becoming a jihadi bride in Syria.More >>

  • Town & Country apologizes to Monica Lewinsky over invite

    Town & Country apologizes to Monica Lewinsky over invite

    Thursday, May 10 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-05-10 13:01:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:52:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. A magazine apologized to Lewinsky after she said she was disinvit...(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. A magazine apologized to Lewinsky after she said she was disinvit...
    A magazine has apologized to Monica Lewinsky after she said she was disinvited to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending.More >>
    A magazine has apologized to Monica Lewinsky after she said she was disinvited to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending.More >>

  • Spotify cuts R. Kelly music from playlists, cites new policy

    Spotify cuts R. Kelly music from playlists, cites new policy

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:21:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 19:11:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. As critics of the singer seek ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. As critics of the singer seek ...
    Spotify has removed R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.More >>
    Spotify has removed R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly