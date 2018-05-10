Miami gives early go-ahead for Formula One grand prix - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Miami gives early go-ahead for Formula One grand prix

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

Miami's city commissioners have voted unanimously to enter formal negotiations with Formula One to host a race as early as next year.

The vote Thursday allows Miami officials to work out a contract with F1 that could be voted on later this summer. It was considered the key step toward establishing a race the global auto racing series has been pushing for as it seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.

A Miami grand prix would give F1 a coveted race in a city with international interest for fans as well as sweeping views of the tropics for a global television broadcast.

Liberty Media, the American company that took over F1 before the 2017 season, has wanted a second race in the U.S. to join the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. ___

