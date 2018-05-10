Missing Virginia teen found dead

A 16-year-old Virginia girl was found dead Wednesday near Apple Mountain in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says the remains of Sarah Genari were found during a search in the Granny Smith Road area.

Genari was initially reported missing the night of April 26.

The sheriff's office said "this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety."

