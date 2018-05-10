Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Victims of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar are imploring Texas authorities to investigate whether Bela and Martha Karolyi could have done more to prevent Nassar's sexual abuse at the couple's Texas training center.

Five former gymnasts, including two who say Nassar abused them at the Karolyis' ranch near Huntsville, addressed reporters Thursday outside state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office.

They say Texas authorities have focused on Nassar, now imprisoned for life, while overlooking whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse. Martha Karolyi told "Dateline NBC" last month that Nassar conned her and her husband in much the same way he conned the parents and coaches of the girls he abused.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, but the gymnasts say Texas hasn't executed search warrants or secured indictments, as some statutes of limitation loom.

Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher, who says Nassar molested her at the ranch, said: "I can't understand why this is not taken seriously in Texas."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • State: High court shouldn't review 'Making a Murderer' case

    State: High court shouldn't review 'Making a Murderer' case

    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:42:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 19:11:47 GMT
    Wisconsin Department of Justice attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.More >>
    Wisconsin Department of Justice attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.More >>

  • Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against 'Dr. Drai'

    Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against 'Dr. Drai'

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:11:58 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 19:11:46 GMT
    Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai. The rapper objected to the trademark application of a Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same.More >>
    Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai. The rapper objected to the trademark application of a Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same.More >>

  • Music mural displayed for 1st time since Hurricane Katrina

    Music mural displayed for 1st time since Hurricane Katrina

    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:36:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 19:11:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...
    A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.More >>
    A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly