The Latest: White House launches new AI effort - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: White House launches new AI effort

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, the White House is lit with blue lights in honor of World Autism Awareness Day in Washington. Top U.S. tech executives and researchers are gathering at a White House summit, Thurs... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, the White House is lit with blue lights in honor of World Autism Awareness Day in Washington. Top U.S. tech executives and researchers are gathering at a White House summit, Thurs...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on White House tech summit (all times local):

1 p.m.

The Trump administration is forming a new committee that it hopes will help foster more research and development in artificial intelligence to maintain U.S. leadership in the field.

President Donald Trump's technology adviser, Michael Kratsios, is announcing the initiative Thursday at a White House summit with tech executives and AI researchers.

The White House says the new committee will coordinate AI activities across federal agencies, including research and policy related to self-driving vehicles, biometric identification, computer vision and robotics.

Technology leaders have pushed the administration to be more focused on both the economic potential of AI technologies and the disruption it could cause to existing jobs.

Tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft as well as retailers, banks, drugmakers, carmakers and food companies are participating in Thursday's event.

___

3 a.m.

Top U.S. tech executives and researchers are planning to press the Trump administration to invest in artificial intelligence and craft policies they hope will strengthen the economy without displacing jobs.

The White House is hosting the "Artificial Intelligence for American Industry" event Thursday. Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft are among dozens of tech firms attending. Top universities are also pitching for investment in basic research.

The meeting comes as some technology experts have criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for not paying enough attention to science and technology. They worry that the U.S. could fall behind.

Dean Garfield, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, says it's been disappointing not to have more of a national movement around AI. But he says it's "better late than never."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • State: High court shouldn't review 'Making a Murderer' case

    State: High court shouldn't review 'Making a Murderer' case

    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:42:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:25:36 GMT
    Wisconsin Department of Justice attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.More >>
    Wisconsin Department of Justice attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.More >>

  • Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against 'Dr. Drai'

    Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against 'Dr. Drai'

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:11:58 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:25:20 GMT
    Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai. The rapper objected to the trademark application of a Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same.More >>
    Dr. Dre has lost his trademark fight against Dr. Drai. The rapper objected to the trademark application of a Pennsylvania gynecologist whose nickname is spelled differently but sounds the same.More >>

  • Music mural displayed for 1st time since Hurricane Katrina

    Music mural displayed for 1st time since Hurricane Katrina

    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:36:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:25:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...
    A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.More >>
    A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly