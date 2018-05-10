2 arrested, charged with robbing ABC stores

Michael Connor was charged with two counts of petit larceny. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Shockoe Bottom.

Michael Connor, 55, and Alice Thompson, 27, both of Richmond, were charged with multiple counts of petit larceny.

Richmond police say Thompson was seen taken items from a Virginia ABC store at 2026 East Main Street on March 25, April 2 and April 3. She was charged with four counts of petit larceny and has larceny charges out of Henrico County.

Connor was charged with two counts of petit larceny after police say he was seen taking items from the same ABC store March 28 and 29. Additionally, police say he took items from another ABC store at 6504 Hull Street on March 5.

