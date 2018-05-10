Pruitt to hear economic arguments in enforcing Clean Air Act - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pruitt to hear economic arguments in enforcing Clean Air Act

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is overhauling the way his agency sets pollution limits under the Clean Air Act, announcing Thursday that regulators will seek input on the economic impact of enforcing the landmark federal law.

Pruitt's initiative, laid out in a new memo, would set the stage for substantial changes and legal battles over how the United States enforces its 48-year-old law combating air pollution.

Federal law and U.S. Supreme Court decisions require the EPA to focus on public health - not costs - in setting limits for smog, soot and other pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

The act requires regular reviews of the limits for each pollutant. The maximum levels for smog would be the first to come up for review, by October 2020, under the new procedure, the EPA said.

EPA will ask its advisory committees to consider how enforcement affects the economy, and will seek input from state and local government, tribes and others.

"The principles laid out in this memorandum will reform the process for setting national air quality standards in a manner consistent with cooperative federalism and the rule of law," Pruitt said in a statement.

He said in a tweet that the changes are part of his drive to give state and local governments more say with the federal government.

Paul Billings, a senior vice president of the American Lung Association, which is active in issues involving air pollution, called the changes "huge."

The focus on health impacts of pollution limits "is fundamental to the Clean Air Act, and to the premise of protecting public health," Billings said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • The Latest: Would-be jurors in Greitens case questioned

    The Latest: Would-be jurors in Greitens case questioned

    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:11:34 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:57:20 GMT
    (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration is pumping out news releases about government business as Greitens' sits in court for the start of his criminal trial.More >>

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Missouri governor

    Jury selection begins in trial of Missouri governor

    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-05-10 04:56:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:58:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

    Jury selection in the felony case against the 44-year-old Republican is expected to start Thursday and last at least two days, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.

    More >>

    Jury selection in the felony case against the 44-year-old Republican is expected to start Thursday and last at least two days, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday.

    More >>

  • Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:11:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:58:17 GMT
    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly