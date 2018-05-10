'Pretty Powerful': It's the final day to see Northam's inaugural gown

Thursday is the final day to check out Pam Northam's inaugural gown at the "Pretty Powerful: Fashion and Virginia Women" exhibit at The Valentine.

"Pretty Powerful" runs through Jan. 27 and "will examine the role of fashion in the professional, creative and social advancement of women in Richmond."

