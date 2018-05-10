Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - With best friends like these, who needs enemies?

An Iowa man says his dog inadvertently shot him while they were roughhousing Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Remme, of Fort Dodge, told police he was playing with his dog, Balew, on the couch and tossed the dog off his lap. He says when the pit bull-Labrador mix bounded back up, he must have disabled the safety on the gun in his belly band and stepped on the trigger.

The gun fired, striking one of Remme's legs. He was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Remme told The Messenger newspaper that Balew is a "big wuss" and laid down beside him and cried because he thought he had done something wrong.

Police Chief Roger Porter called the shooting a freakish occurrence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

    Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:22:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:02:30 GMT
    A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.More >>
    A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.More >>

  • Tessitore, Witten, McFarland, Salters on ESPN 'MNF' crew

    Tessitore, Witten, McFarland, Salters on ESPN 'MNF' crew

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:51:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:02:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2017, file photo, SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland, right, broadcasts during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla. Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL seas...(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2017, file photo, SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland, right, broadcasts during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla. Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL seas...
    Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season.More >>
    Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season.More >>

  • Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

    Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:21:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-10 16:02:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2010, file photo, cast member Teairra Mari arrives at the premiere of "Lottery Ticket" in Los Angeles. Mari says she’ll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2010, file photo, cast member Teairra Mari arrives at the premiere of "Lottery Ticket" in Los Angeles. Mari says she’ll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.
    "Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Mari says she'll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.More >>
    "Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Mari says she'll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly