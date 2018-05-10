Suspect forces security guard to floor, kicks in door, flees vape store with cash

The man entered the store around midnight Thursday. (Source: Hopewell Police)

The Hopewell Police Department says a man entered a business around midnight Thursday with a firearm, forced a security guard to the floor, kicked in an office door and then demanded money from two clerks.

Police say the suspect then put the cash into a white trash bag and fled from the business - Super Vapes at 103 Cavalier Square.

The man - described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds - was wearing a gray long sleeve camouflage shirt, dark colored pants, dark colored gloves, and a ski mask with goggles.

He fled toward Firestone Tire and Auto.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2222.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12