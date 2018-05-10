Suspect forces security guard to floor, kicks in door, flees vape store with cash

Police confirm two people are dead after a train "came into contact with persons trespassing on the tracks," according to a spokesperson for Amtrak.More >>
While many areas will miss out on rain, there's a chance that a few storms could reach severe levels.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The company's digital concierge, known only as the Google Assistant, could gain new abilities to handle tasks such as making restaurant reservations without human hand-holding.More >>
Michael Connor, 55, and Alice Thompson, 27, both of Richmond, were charged with multiple counts of petit larceny.More >>
The suspect pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.More >>
The search began when a witness told Orlando-area police that someone had gone under the water in a fenced-off retention pond after yelling, "It bit me."More >>
The suspect, Shaun French, was already a wanted man for his alleged sexual abuse of the underage girl.More >>
According to police, Hattie Reynolds said that she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper because the girl was using up the air conditioning.More >>
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.More >>
The parents of Freeman Brannan are spreading a message after their son died only hours after he was diagnosed with cancer. Darlene and Joey Brannan had no clue their 22-year-old son was sick until it was too late. "I got a text from him asking if I thought I could take him to the doctor, which was very unusual for him because he very seldom went to the doctor for anything," Darlene said. Darlene left work, and picked him up thinking it would be a simple trip to the urgent...More >>
Officers found a butcher knife in the woman's car during the most recent arrest. In addition to the thousands of texts, she showed up at his home uninvited multiple times.More >>
A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.More >>
A three-month-old baby named Kingston seemed completely lifeless and needed help.More >>
It's a heartwarming photo: Gregory the beagle shows his new companion Joe Kirk instant affection after being rescued from euthanasia at an Ohio animal shelter.More >>
