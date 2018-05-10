Reward offered in 2015 shooting death of Chesterfield man

Chesterfield police are investigating the death of a Chesterfield father of four as an accidental shooting, investigators said Monday.

Nick Clavier died from a gunshot wound sustained while he was driving his kids to a fishing trip (Source: GoFundMe)

Nick Clavier was shot and killed in October 2015 while driving with his children. (Source: GoFundMe)

A reward has been offered for information about the 2015 shooting death of Chesterfield man.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has put up $5,000 to help solve the death of Nick Clavier.

Nick Clavier was shot and killed in October 2015 while driving on Hull Street Road with his children. In May 2018, Clavier's death was ruled a homicide after years of confusion over what happened.

Police initially classified Clavier’s death as accidental before ruling it undetermined.

Clavier, 32, was a father of four. All four children were in the car at the time of the shooting, but none of them were seriously injured. The family was taking a fishing trip.

His car veered off the road into a wooded area near Crosse Point Church of the Nazarene.

The shooting happened Oct. 24, 2015, and Clavier died the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

