Forensic tests reclassify 2015 shooting death of father of four as homicide

Police said Craig Nixon, 50, engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.More >>
Two vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning at Genito and Otterdale roads on Thursday morning.More >>
Police initially classified Clavier’s death as accidental before ruling it undetermined. Now, it is being reclassified as a homicide.More >>
Chesterfield County Public Schools has implemented a new technology tool to keep students safe while they are online, teaming up with Gaggle.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged 74-year-old David Gripshover with possession with intent to distribute and maintaining a common nuisance.More >>