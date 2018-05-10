Top-ranked Halep loses to Pliskova in Madrid quarterfinals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Top-ranked Halep loses to Pliskova in Madrid quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) - Top-ranked Simona Halep lost to Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Halep was the two-time defending champion and on a 15-match winning streak at the clay-court tournament.

But Pliskova gave the Romanian no chance, breaking her serve four times and hitting 20 winners.

"This was one of my best matches of the year," the sixth-seeded Pliskova said. "I feel amazing since in the last six matches I lost to her. I never thought I would beat her. My serve was great and everything went my way."

Pliskova won her 10th career title in April, when the Czech was victorious on clay in Stuttgart.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

