Ex-NFL player says police knew gun charge was based on lie - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-NFL player says police knew gun charge was based on lie

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A former NFL linebacker says in a lawsuit that police and prosecutors in New Jersey knew a shooter had lied about getting a weapon from the player, but charged him anyway.

A gun charge against Khaseem Greene was dropped in July after an audio recording surfaced of the other man telling detectives he lied about Greene's involvement in a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth in December 2016.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene the day charges against him were reported.

The other man's admission came the day he told detectives Greene was involved, but it wasn't included in a criminal complaint that alleged Greene was seen on camera handing him a gun.

The suit, filed Tuesday, names the Elizabeth Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Messages seeking comment left with the agencies weren't immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Spears says stage persona is 'healthy' way to combat shyness

    Spears says stage persona is 'healthy' way to combat shyness

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:01:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:32:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” world tour, traveling across ...(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” world tour, traveling across ...
    Britney Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her "Piece of Me" tour, with dates in North America and Europe.More >>
    Britney Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her "Piece of Me" tour, with dates in North America and Europe.More >>

  • Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

    Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:22:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:32:25 GMT
    A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.More >>
    A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.More >>

  • Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

    Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:21:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-10 14:32:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2010, file photo, cast member Teairra Mari arrives at the premiere of "Lottery Ticket" in Los Angeles. Mari says she’ll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2010, file photo, cast member Teairra Mari arrives at the premiere of "Lottery Ticket" in Los Angeles. Mari says she’ll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.
    "Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Mari says she'll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.More >>
    "Love & Hip Hop" star Teairra Mari says she'll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly