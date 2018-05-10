Richmond professor gets $400K grant to study cellular protein production

A University of Richmond professor wants to know how cells make protein, and she’s getting quite a bit of money to find out.

Associate professor of biology Angie Hilliker was awarded a $405,803 grant from the National Institutes of Health for her study.

The research will focus on baker’s yeast because its cells are similar to human cells. Hilliker and her research team will study an enzyme called Ded1 because it affects how the protein is produced.

The research will last three years.

In a press release, Hilliker said the goal is to improve anti-viral drugs.

"In humans, this protein can be hijacked by viruses like HIV, which forces our cells to become virus factories," Hilliker said. "By understanding how this protein works in yeast, we might uncover some new targets for anti-viral drugs."

