Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

CINCINNATI (AP) - A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion-dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight, who invested in a sports drink company.

Kevin Foster, of Montclair, faces 16 charges including wire fraud, money laundering, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

Six of those charges were added Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Foster, who served as Ne-Yo's business manager, is accused of convincing the star to invest $2 million in a drink called OXYwater. Prosecutors say the 42-year-old Foster didn't disclose that he served as a controller for the business or that he earned commission on investments.

Prosecutors say Foster pulled a similar scheme on R&B star McKnight to keep the business solvent.

A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn't immediately returned Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Martin Scorsese returns to Cannes, recalls 'Mean Streets'

    Martin Scorsese returns to Cannes, recalls 'Mean Streets'

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 20:31:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:42:09 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Martin Scorsese poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
    Forty-four years after his Cannes Film Festival debut, "Mean Streets," Martin Scorsese returned to the Croisette to recall his breakthrough film, one he said he only understood years later.More >>
    Forty-four years after his Cannes Film Festival debut, "Mean Streets," Martin Scorsese returned to the Croisette to recall his breakthrough film, one he said he only understood years later.More >>

  • Spears says stage persona is 'healthy' way to combat shyness

    Spears says stage persona is 'healthy' way to combat shyness

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:01:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:42:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” world tour, traveling across ...(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” world tour, traveling across ...
    Britney Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her "Piece of Me" tour, with dates in North America and Europe.More >>
    Britney Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her "Piece of Me" tour, with dates in North America and Europe.More >>

  • Local leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina

    Local leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:01:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:42:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. As critics of the singer seek ...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. As critics of the singer seek ...
    Critics who accuse singer R. Kelly of sexual misconduct are threatening to stage a protest at his upcoming show in North Carolina if it isn't canceled.More >>
    Critics who accuse singer R. Kelly of sexual misconduct are threatening to stage a protest at his upcoming show in North Carolina if it isn't canceled.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly