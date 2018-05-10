Woman angry at utility worker, leaves him suspended in lift - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman angry at utility worker, leaves him suspended in lift

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman got angry at a cable TV worker and left him stranded in the air.

Police say the dispute started in Ridgewood on Monday between a woman and an Optimum employee. The Record reports the 59-year-old woman turned off the worker's truck while he was in the lift, leaving him stuck in midair.

Police say the woman took "utility property" before walking away.

The woman was charged with harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was released from custody with a pending court date.

No names have been released.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Spears says stage persona is 'healthy' way to combat shyness

    Spears says stage persona is 'healthy' way to combat shyness

    Thursday, May 10 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-05-10 11:01:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:31:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” world tour, traveling across ...(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” world tour, traveling across ...
    Britney Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her "Piece of Me" tour, with dates in North America and Europe.More >>
    Britney Spears is taking her act on the road this summer with her "Piece of Me" tour, with dates in North America and Europe.More >>

  • Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

    Prosecutor: Man's drink scam defrauded Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:22:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:23:31 GMT
    A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.More >>
    A New Jersey man is accused of running a multimillion dollar scam that bilked singers Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight who invested in a sports drink company.More >>

  • Commentator Hugh Hewitt told not to report on Pruitt

    Commentator Hugh Hewitt told not to report on Pruitt

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 19:31:43 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-10 12:23:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt leaves after testifying before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washing...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt leaves after testifying before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washing...
    The Washington Post says it has told columnist Hugh Hewitt not to write about EPA administrator Scott Pruitt after it was revealed Hewitt helped arrange a meeting between Pruitt and some legal colleagues in...More >>
    The Washington Post says it has told columnist Hugh Hewitt not to write about EPA administrator Scott Pruitt after it was revealed Hewitt helped arrange a meeting between Pruitt and some legal colleagues in California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly