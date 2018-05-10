Flag-laying at Seven Pines National Cemetery is May 25

Flags are placed on the graves at Seven Pines National Cemetery in 2017. (Source: American Legion Post 242)

Sandston American Legion Post 242 will place American flags on graves at Seven Pines National Cemetery.

The post will be joined by Henrico County police, the sheriff and fire departments and Richmond International Airport police.

The flag-laying will be May 25 at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to help.

Three days later, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery beginning at noon, followed by a parade at 1 p.m. from Seven Pines Elementary School to Confederate Avenue.

