Flag-laying at Seven Pines National Cemetery is May 25

The flag-laying will be May 25 at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to help.More >>
Police and fire officials received a call just after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue involving a child.More >>
A Richmond man has been sentenced on charges following a police pursuit in New Kent County. He has yet to face any charges after his wife and her son were found dead.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is continuing its efforts to recruit more officers and dispatchers who better reflect their communities.More >>
An unmarked patrol car was reported stolen just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, according to Henrico police.More >>
